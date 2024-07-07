News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Centre acts against Kolkata top cop for 'maligning' Raj Bhavan

Centre acts against Kolkata top cop for 'maligning' Raj Bhavan

By Sudipto Chowdhury
July 07, 2024 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union home ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union ministry action came after West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose submitted a report to it regarding Goyal and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee, alleging that they were 'functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant', he said.

 

Bose, in his report, submitted to the home minister in the last week of June, has highlighted the issues of Kolkata Police officers not allowing the victims of post-poll violence to meet him despite him giving them the requisite permission, he said.

"The Union home ministry has initiated disciplinary action against IPS officers based on a detailed report submitted by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose," the official told PTI.

The copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4, he added.

The Bengal Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.

"These IPS officers through their acts have not only tarnished the office of the Governor but also functioned in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant. They have conveniently chosen to ignore the Conduct Rules," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sudipto Chowdhury
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata
Woman accusing Bengal Guv of molestation moves SC
Woman accusing Bengal Guv of molestation moves SC
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
6 terrorists, 2 soldiers dead in Kulgam encounters
6 terrorists, 2 soldiers dead in Kulgam encounters
HC allows burial of slain TN BSP chief in Tiruvallur
HC allows burial of slain TN BSP chief in Tiruvallur
Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket
Why Ishan Kishan took a break from cricket
Maha politician's BMW runs over bike, woman killed
Maha politician's BMW runs over bike, woman killed
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Bengal Guv orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Bengal Guv orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops

Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances