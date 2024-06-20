News
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops

Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops

By Sudipto Chowdhury
June 20, 2024 14:41 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the current contingent of Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Photograph: ANI Photo

His statement came days after he ordered the police personnel to vacate the Raj Bhavan premises. They, however, are still on duty in the Governor House.

"I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team is a threat to my personal security," Bose told PTI.

"I have informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action," he said.

 

Sources in the Governor House said Bose has complained to the state government that there has been constant snooping by the police personnel posted in Raj Bhavan and he could sense that they were doing it on the insistence of 'influencers' from outside.

"The policemen posted here have been snooping on my movements as well as many of my officers. Their acts are with the tacit support of their political masters in government. This is violative of the Constitution," Bose said.

The governor has brought the matter to the notice of Banerjee from time to time but no action has been taken by her. The chief minister also holds the Home portfolio.

"None of these can happen without the knowledge of the highest authorities in the police department which is under the Home department," he asserted.

Bose claimed he had information about the 'misdeeds' of the police contingent posted in Raj Bhavan, under the current officer-in-charge.

"These were reliable information from various sources that the police contingent here has been working against Raj Bhavan and the interests of the people. I have verified it myself also," he added.

Bose said some of the police personnel posted here had earlier been posted at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

"They have been working as sleuths for somebody. That somebody I do not want to name now," the governor said.

Bose had in November 2023 alleged 'snooping' attempts in Raj Bhavan.

Following this, he restricted the entry of personnel of Kolkata Police inside the Governor House except on the ground floor.

He said that his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, presently Vice President of the country, had also restricted entry of Kolkata Police personnel inside the Raj Bhavan.

"My predecessor and I had allowed the presence of Kolkata Police only in some areas of the Raj Bhavan that is near the gate and also only up to the ground floor.

"But I found unauthorised presence of policemen near lifts to spy on my visitors. They were caught red-handed and asked to leave. They were found reporting to the officer in charge in Raj Bhavan and also to people outside. This can be termed as a criminal offence," he said.

Bose, a former bureaucrat, referred to the Mundhra scandal in the 1950s leading to the resignation of then finance minister T T Krishnamachari who was held constitutionally responsible for his secretary's actions by the MC Chagla Commission.

"If criminal activities have been undertaken by the police force posted in the Raj Bhavan, the home minister has to be responsible," the governor said.

Sudipto Chowdhury
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
Dhankhar 2? WB governor ticks off Mamata
We never celebrated foundation day: Mamata to guv
Why Australia can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly
Vishwaguru And Arundhati Roy
Heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported
Former India pacer David Johnson passes way
