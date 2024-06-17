News
Bengal Guv plans 'jan manch' at Raj Bhavan, orders cops to leave premises

By Sudipto Chowdhury
June 17, 2024 10:11 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning ordered Kolkata police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises, an official said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

 

"The governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises," the official told PTI.

The move comes days after the police prevented Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite the governor giving them a written permission in this regard.

Sudipto Chowdhury in Kolkata
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
