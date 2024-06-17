Bengal Guv plans 'jan manch' at Raj Bhavan, orders cops to leave premises

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning ordered Kolkata police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises, an official said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

"The governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises," the official told PTI.

The move comes days after the police prevented Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite the governor giving them a written permission in this regard.