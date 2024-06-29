News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata, TMC leaders

Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata, TMC leaders

By Sudipto Chowdhury
June 29, 2024 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta high court, a day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there, a source said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor C V Ananda Bose, at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bose earlier in the day criticised Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create 'erroneous and slanderous impressions'.

The Bengal Governor also filed defamation suit against certain Trinamool Congress leaders for making similar remarks, the source said.

 

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee on Thursday claimed that 'Women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there'.

"Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta high court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments," the source told PTI.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.

When contacted, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that she would not be able to comment on the matter without discussing it with the party leadership.

"I have to talk to my party leadership to find out what actually happened. This is quite a sensitive matter," Sen told PTI.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that Bose took the right decision.

"I think Governor Bose has taken the right decision. He should have taken this decision long back. I fully support him for this," Sinha said.

Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the tussle between Bose and Banerjee is not helping the state.

"It's actually taking us down. They seem to have forgotten their Constitutional responsibilities. Their acts are damaging West Bengal's image at the national level," Chakraborty.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sudipto Chowdhury
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation
Dhankhar 2? WB governor ticks off Mamata
Dhankhar 2? WB governor ticks off Mamata
3 dead in wall collapse, Delhi rain toll rises to 8
3 dead in wall collapse, Delhi rain toll rises to 8
Wishing Team India The Best Via Kites!
Wishing Team India The Best Via Kites!
6 suspended over road cave-ins, flooding in Ayodhya
6 suspended over road cave-ins, flooding in Ayodhya
Can Rohit Sharma Be T20 World Cup MVP?
Can Rohit Sharma Be T20 World Cup MVP?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Bengal Guv orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Bengal Guv orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Stage protest inside Raj Bhavan, guv tells Mamata

Stage protest inside Raj Bhavan, guv tells Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances