Central Railway trains come to a halt in rain-hit Mumbai

Central Railway services faced significant disruptions due to rain-induced waterlogging on Monday despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, inconveniencing thousands of passengers as local trains stopped on tracks for hours.

IMAGE: A local train runs on a waterlogged track after heavy rainfall in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, July 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Many out-station trains on their way to Mumbai also remained stranded.

The first incident of water-logging was reported between Bhandup and Nahur stations in Mumbai, followed by Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti, Dadar, and other locations.

Notably, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was in Mumbai since Sunday evening.

Incidentally, he had reviewed the monsoon preparedness of both Central Railway and Western Railway and instructed officials to remain vigilant to ensure the smooth running of trains and assist passengers during emergencies.

A senior railway official noted that waterlogging at the new location between Bhandup and Nahur led to the suspension of local services on the Main Line from 5:15 am.

The water level on about 1.5 km long railway track crossed 6 inches between Bhandup and Nahur stations.

"This was a new location where waterlogging was never reported in the past and no pumps were installed," the official said, adding they started suburban services by clamping track changing points.

He said the fast services on the main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane around 8.30 am after tracks were submerged between Sion and Kurla stations.

Subsequently, services on the Harbour line were suspended between Vadala and Mankhurd stations around 9:30 am after the water level on tracks Chunabhatti rose to 9 inches.

The official said special services were operated on the Harbour line between Panvel-Mankhurd and CSMT-Vadala sections.

Harbour line services were resumed at around 1.15 PM after water from the tracks receded, more than two hours after the main line's fast corridor services were restored at around 10.30 am.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation spokesperson said they operated 15 extra bus services between Panvel and Dadar, Uran and Dadar, and Panvel and Vashi till 11 am for the convenience of passengers as railway services remained suspended.

A Central Railway officer said 18 long-distance trains, including Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi Express, remained stranded at various locations due to the waterlogging on tracks and ran behind schedules.

Maharashtra's relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil and a few other MLAs were stuck on some of these trains.

A railway official said Patil and NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari were travelling in Amravati Express which stopped in tracks between Nahur and Bhandup stations.

Mahalaxmi Express remained stranded for several hours at Ambernath station in Thane district, causing hardships to passengers.

The train, however, was not stuck in the flood.

Aniruddha Tarabadkar wrote on X that they were stuck at Ambernath for the last 2 hours and that Central Railway was giving preference to suburban locals over express trains.

"@Central_Railway there are elderly persons also travelling by train and travelling now more than 12 hours in Train no. 17412. Mahalaxmi express. Kindly assess your priority to local trains over mail/ express trains," he wrote.

On the Western line (Churchgate-Virar) water accumulated on railway tracks at some places due to heavy rains since 2.30 am, following which high-capacity pumps installed at these locations were immediately pressed into service, with staff monitoring the situation at all vulnerable locations.

"Due to these efforts, the train services could be run throughout the day without any interruption on any of the lines. Moreover, none of the long-distance mail express trains were rescheduled or cancelled, and they ran on schedule," Western Railway stated in the evening.

Sources in BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Understanding) which operates the largest fleet of buses in Mumbai and also in the metropolitan region, said many drivers and conductors didn't report to work, restricting the number of services.