News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Central govt employees get half-day holiday on Jan 22

Central govt employees get half-day holiday on Jan 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 18, 2024 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22, due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday said.

IMAGE: Workers busy in construction work of the Ram temple ahead of its 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, in Ayodhya, January 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The pran pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday.

 

The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," it said in the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments.

When contacted, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments.

"There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi is main 'yajman' for Ram temple, says top priest
Modi is main 'yajman' for Ram temple, says top priest
Destiny chose Modi to build Ram temple, writes Advani
Destiny chose Modi to build Ram temple, writes Advani
Man killed while taking donations for Ram temple event
Man killed while taking donations for Ram temple event
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel with 9 Indians
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel with 9 Indians
Mahua moves HC against notice to vacate bungalow
Mahua moves HC against notice to vacate bungalow
Can't keep everyone happy: Rohit
Can't keep everyone happy: Rohit
Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who...
Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Modi is not the main host of Ram temple puja

Why Modi is not the main host of Ram temple puja

Why 4 Shankaracharyas will skip Ram temple event

Why 4 Shankaracharyas will skip Ram temple event

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances