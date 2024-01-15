News
Man killed while taking donations for Ram temple event

Man killed while taking donations for Ram temple event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 15, 2024 14:51 IST
A 35-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked while he was collecting donations for a temple here to organise a programme on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: Devotees take part in a rath yatra of Lord Ram ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 at Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Family members alleged that it was a communal incident because the attackers were from another community, however, police denied that the dispute was on religious grounds.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said around 11 am on Sunday, two people were injured in a fight in Champapurwa.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Gangaghat police station against Kale Khan and his associates, he said and added that one of the injured, Vinod Kashyap, died during treatment.

 

Kale Khan, Chhotu Khan, Suhail and Jamshed have been detained, Singh said.

Citing the FIR registered on the complaint from Kashyap's wife, Superintendent Police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena denied dispute on religious grounds.

While talking to reporters, the victim's family members claimed that Kashyap and his brother were attacked in Gangaghat Kotwali when they were collecting donations for the temple here to organise a programme on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

One of the attackers was a history-sheeter and the incident happened due to a dispute, they alleged and added that both Kashyap and his brother were admitted to a hospital

Following the incident, locals had blocked a road, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
