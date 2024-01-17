News
Modi is main 'yajman' of Ram temple consecration, says chief priest

Modi is main 'yajman' of Ram temple consecration, says chief priest

Source: PTI
January 17, 2024 19:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main "yajman" at the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Laxmikant Dixit, the main priest for the ritual, said on Wednesday.

IMAGE:Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member Anil Mishra performs puja at Saryu Ghat ahead of the Ram Temple ‘pran pratistha’, Ayodhya, January 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dixit refuted reports that Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra, who is performing rituals with his wife in the run-up to the main event, will be the “yajman” also on the consecration day.

Typically, the “yajman” is the main host of a puja -- the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered.

 

Talking to reporters before leaving for Ayodhya, Dixit, the main 'archak' (priest), made it clear that PM Modi will be the main “yajman” for the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in Ayodhya.

Dixit told PTI over phone that in the past he had performed 'pran pratishtha' at Ram temple in Laxmangarh in Rajasthan and also at an Odisha temple.

The run-up to the Ram temple consecration ceremony began on Tuesday with a series of rituals, led by a member of the temple trust and his wife.

These rituals will reach their finale with the consecration, or 'pran pratishtha', of the idol of Ram Lalla at the new temple in Ayodhya.

"The 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all goddesses and gods," Ram temple chief priest Satyendra Das had said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
