Central forces to stay for 60 more days in Bengal even if BJP wins: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledges continued deployment of central forces in West Bengal for 60 days post-election to ensure security and encourage voter participation.

IMAGE: Paramilitary forces conduct a march past ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly election, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah assures central forces will remain in West Bengal for 60 more days after the assembly elections to ensure security.

Shah addressed a gathering in Behala, urging voters to participate without fear of intimidation.

The Home Minister highlighted the Election Commission's security arrangements for the West Bengal polls.

Shah promised to address corruption in social welfare schemes if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Shah stated that the BJP aims to transform West Bengal into a 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that central forces would remain deployed in West Bengal for at least 60 more days after the elections, even if the BJP comes to power and urged voters to cast their votes without fear.

Shah's Assurance on Security Measures

Shah was addressing a gathering after leading a road show at Behala, where people will vote in the second and final phase on April 29.

"Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about the goons. The Election Commission has made extensive security arrangements, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power, central forces will remain here for 60 more days," he said.

BJP's Campaign and Rallies

The roadshow was held on the final day of campaigning in support of the BJP candidates for Behala Purba and Behala Paschim, turning the south Kolkata neighbourhood into a sea of saffron.

Standing atop an open-hood vehicle, Shah waved at supporters and showered flower petals on crowds lining both sides of the road.

Thousands of BJP workers and supporters, carrying party flags and orange-green balloons, thronged the route, raising slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Promises and Allegations

Later, Shah took part in another colourful road show at Chandannagar in Hooghly district, drawing huge crowds.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister said there is a strong wave in favour of the BJP and once voted to power, it would "push back all infiltrators".

He also alleged large-scale corruption in social welfare schemes by the TMC government, and asserted that those involved would not be spared.

Shah said it was essential to bring the BJP to power in West Bengal to transform the state into a "sonar Bangla (golden Bengal)".