West Bengal To Commence Census Operations In August

West Bengal is set to begin its census operations in August, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari highlighting the importance of this digital enumeration and criticising past delays.

Key Points West Bengal to begin census operations on August 1, continuing until the end of February.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari criticised the previous government for delaying census preparations.

The upcoming census in West Bengal will be conducted digitally for the first time.

Government employees will use a dedicated mobile app for data collection and upload.

Adhikari highlighted the importance of the census as a Constitutional obligation and urged public cooperation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged the previous Trinamool Congress government failed to act on a communication from the Centre about the Census exercise, causing the state to lag behind others in preparations for the nationwide enumeration process.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting on the first phase of the census at the state secretariat, he claimed the Centre had written to the then state government in February last year to initiate preparatory work for the census, but no action was taken.

"The previous government did not start the Census process for political reasons. The then chief secretary was also waiting for a political concurrence.

"Because the previous government did not undertake any census-related work, other states have moved much further ahead while we have fallen behind," Adikari said.

Census Preparations And Government Initiatives

Describing the situation as "unfortunate", the chief minister said his government moved quickly to bridge the gap.

"After taking charge, I took several decisions at the first cabinet meeting on May 11 in the presence of the chief secretary. One of them was to begin the census process," he said.

The chief minister announced that census operations in West Bengal would commence on August 1 and continue till the end of February next year.

Adhikari said Census Director Rashmi Komal would oversee the entire exercise in the state. He said data collection will be carried out between August 1 and August 15 during the initial phase.

Digital Census And Public Assistance

The Bengal CM also unveiled two toll-free helpline numbers for people to lodge complaints or seek assistance related to the exercise.

He said the upcoming census would be conducted digitally for the first time.

Government employees engaged in the enumeration process will collect data using a dedicated mobile app and upload the information directly to a central server.

Sources said that the development of the application was nearing completion.

Importance Of Census And Border Security

Stressing the importance of the exercise, Adhikari said, "The census has no connection with politics. It is a Constitutional obligation." He appealed to people to cooperate with officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the enumeration process.

Referring to border areas, the chief minister alleged the previous TMC government had failed to provide land required by the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing projects, hampering efforts to check infiltration from Bangladesh.

"We have a 600-kilometre-long unfenced border with Bangladesh. As the previous state government did not hand over land to BSF, fencing could not be done, which led to infiltration and a change in the demography in parts of West Bengal," he said.

"Although it is not directly linked to the census exercise, this enumeration is very important for our state," he said.