Celebrating Modi's 75th At Ghanta Ghar, Srinagar

Kashmiris celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with heartfelt festivities at Srinagar's historic Ghanta Ghar, featuring cultural performances, garland ceremonies and community service.

The celebrations included traditional singing and dancing by local artists, alongside a meaningful blood donation camp reflecting the spirit of service.

IMAGE: Locals garland and kiss a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as local artists sing and dance at the Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, here and below. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Local artists sing and dance at the Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Locals capture the celebrations on their mobile phones at the Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Locals donate blood at a blood donation camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebrations in Srinagar.

