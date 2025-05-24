Ceasefire with India holding, fully committed to it: Pakistan

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday said that the ceasefire with India was holding and we are fully committed to it.

IMAGE: Beating Retreat ceremony resumes between the BSF of India and Pakistan Rangers, at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar in Punjab. Photograph: ANI Photo

The foreign office spokesman, during the weekly briefing, said Pakistan is committed to make this ceasefire hold and de-escalation to succeed and then engagement to lead to stability and resolution of issues.

Khan also said that the two militaries have a channel of communication through the Directors General of Military Operations, through which they are working for de-escalation, in terms of the movement of troops.

He said Pakistan remains committed to the ceasefire announced on May 10 and lately, both sides have taken steps for de-escalation and return of stability.

Khan claimed that it was highly imprudent on the part of India to issue inflammatory statements.

At a time of heightened tensions in the region, it is highly imprudent to indulge in this kind of rhetoric, which is inflammatory and provocative. We have cautioned India on repeated occasions to desist from this, he said.

To a question about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, he said that Pakistan was sticking to its principled position that there is no provision in the Indus Waters Treaty which can allow for suspension or abrogation of the treaty unilaterally.

He also said that Pakistan's position on the Indus Waters Treaty was very clear that we will continue to work to ensure that Pakistan continues to receive the rightful share of its waters.

He also said that Pakistan has never closed the Kartarpur Corridor despite recent hostilities with India and alleged that the Indian side is not allowing pilgrims to avail the pilgrimage facility since May 7.

To a question about Afghanistan, he said after consultations with all relevant ministries, Pakistan would decide when and how to upgrade diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

"The two governments are in touch with each other at multiple levels. I want to further highlight that just because the embassies are not working at the ambassadorial level, it does not mean that our diplomatic interaction is impaired in any way. We have very robust interactions going on with the Afghan side," he said.

India, on May 7, destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of conflict.