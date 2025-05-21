China calls for 'lasting ceasefire', backs Pakistan

China on Tuesday called for a 'comprehensive and lasting ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to properly handle their differences through dialogue.

IMAGE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

At the same time, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also expressed China's support to 'ironclad friend' Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang's comments came during his meeting with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is here on a three-day visit.

Dar is the first high-level Pakistani official to visit China after India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

"China welcomes and supports Pakistan and India to properly handle their differences through dialogue, achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and seek fundamental solutions," Wang told Dar in Beijing, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

This is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both India and Pakistan and conducive to regional peace and stability, and also the common expectation of the international community, he told Dar.

"As an ironclad friend, China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, in resolutely combating terrorism, and in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs," state-run Global Times quoted Wang as telling Dar.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening regional cooperation and deepening coordination in multilateral mechanisms, the official media reports said.

Besides Wang, Dar also met Liu Jianchao, the influential Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and discussed issues arising out of the India-Pakistan military conflict besides New Delhi's decision to keep the 1960 Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

After talks with Dar, Wang said China is committed to deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with Pakistan and advancing the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future, setting an example for similar efforts in the region, the Global Times reported, citing the press release.

The two sides should work together to build an 'upgraded version' of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by enhancing cooperation in areas such as industry, agriculture, energy and mineral resources, human resource development, and counter-terrorism and security, Wang was quoted as saying by the daily.

For his part, Dar introduced to Wang the latest situation and Pakistan's considerations since Pakistan and India reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Dar thanked China for upholding justice and making unremitting efforts and significant contributions to the ceasefire and peace promotion, the press release said.

He said that Pakistan will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and at the same time is willing to maintain dialogue with India to ease the situation, it said.

Dar said that Pakistan cherishes the brotherly friendship between Pakistan and China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and supports China in safeguarding its national interests and dignity and looks forward to strengthening all-round cooperation between Pakistan and China, the Chinese press release said.

Pakistan hopes to continue to receive strong support from China in overcoming current difficulties and promoting national development, security and stability, and will do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, Dar said in apparent reference to recurring militant attacks on Chinese workers involved in the CPEC projects.

In a message posted on X, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in his talks with Wang and Liu, Dar discussed future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, security cooperation and the situation arising out of India keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

Dar 'held in-depth consultations' with Wang and both sides exchanged views on the evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.0', the post said.

Earlier, Dar and Liu discussed the regional situation following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and stressed adherence to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law for maintaining regional peace and stability, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

Appreciating China's support to Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful neighbourhood while affirming its right and capability to defend its territory and people, it said.

He underlined the need for the international community to take note of India's decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance.

He stressed that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, remains vital for lasting peace in South Asia, it said.