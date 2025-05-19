No nuclear signalling by Pak during conflict, Misri tells Parl panel

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri told a parliamentary committee on Monday that the conflict between India and Pakistan was always in the conventional domain, and there was no nuclear signalling by the neighbouring country, sources said.

IMAGE: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri (middle) briefs the media as Pakistan violates the ceasefire again after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement, in New Delhi, May 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sources said Misri reiterated the government's stand that the decision to stop military actions was taken at a bilateral level, as some opposition members questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions about his administration's role in stopping the conflict.

Some MPs, the sources said, asked if Pakistan used Chinese platforms in the conflict.

Misri said it did not matter as India hammered Pakistani air bases.

When an Opposition member asked about Trump's several social media posts eyeing "centre-stage" after India and Pakistan decided to stop hostilities, the foreign secretary quipped that the US president did not take his permission to do so.

The committee members also unanimously condemned the trolling of Misri following the stoppage of military actions and praised his professional conduct, the sources said.

To questions about Turkiye's adversarial stand against India, he said the country had traditionally not been a supporter of India.

The meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was attended by a number of lawmakers, including the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10.