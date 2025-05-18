HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No India-Pak DGMOs talks today, pause in hostilities to continue: Army

No India-Pak DGMOs talks today, pause in hostilities to continue: Army

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 18, 2025 11:51 IST

x

The Army has said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

IMAGE: BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers lower their national flags at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border, May 14, 2025. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

The Army further made it clear that the continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in the DGMOs interaction of May 12, has no expiry date to it.

 

The clarification comes after some media houses reported that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending on May 18.

"No DGMO talks are scheduled today (Sunday). As far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided in the DGMOs interaction of 12th May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it," the Army said.

Earlier on May 12, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held crucial talks and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on May 12, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India And Pakistan Enter A Dangerous Era
India And Pakistan Enter A Dangerous Era
Pak govt to rebuild JuD hq destroyed in Indian strike
Pak govt to rebuild JuD hq destroyed in Indian strike
Has US Averted India-Pakistan War?
Has US Averted India-Pakistan War?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

VIDEOS

'Between Pakistan and Hell, I would prefer to go to hell'2:02

'Between Pakistan and Hell, I would prefer to go to hell'

India opens one gate of Salal dam built on Chenab River, latest visuals1:24

India opens one gate of Salal dam built on Chenab River,...

Watch: Albanian PM puts aside his umbrella, kneels in front of Georgina Meloni2:16

Watch: Albanian PM puts aside his umbrella, kneels in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD