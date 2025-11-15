HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CCTV shows tremors, panic inside Red Fort metro station after blast

CCTV shows tremors, panic inside Red Fort metro station after blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 11:38 IST

x

A CCTV footage sourced from inside the Red Fort metro station offers a stark glimpse of the moments immediately before and after the car blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Bomb disposal squads examine the site of the car blast near Red Fort, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The visuals extracted from internal surveillance cameras show routine commuter movement inside the station when a sudden, violent tremor shakes the premises at the precise moment the explosion occurred at the nearby traffic signal.

Objects inside the station can be seen rattling, while passengers are visibly jolted as shock reverberates through the structure.

 

The footage also shows some commuters instinctively rushing further inside the station, seeking safety as the impact of the explosion becomes apparent.

Officials said investigators are examining the new visuals to better understand the intensity of the blast and its immediate effect on structures surrounding the Red Fort.

The Lal Quila metro station has remained closed since the day of the incident.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been issuing daily updates. On Thursday, it announced that the station will remain shut until further notice, owing to the ongoing security review and investigation.

Security agencies continue to analyse multiple CCTV inputs from the blast site, surrounding areas and the metro station to piece together a comprehensive sequence of events leading up to the detonation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

New Red Fort CCTV footage shows exact moment i20 exploded
New Red Fort CCTV footage shows exact moment i20 exploded
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
Red fort blast: CCTV footage shows blast suspect alone in car
Red fort blast: CCTV footage shows blast suspect alone in car
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Bihar Elections Result Its shocking , Shakeel Ahmad as AIMIM performs on par with Congress1:04

Bihar Elections Result Its shocking , Shakeel Ahmad as...

Bihar Results NDA leads in vote count Mahatma Gandhi impersonator hails PM Modi0:56

Bihar Results NDA leads in vote count Mahatma Gandhi...

Security Forces deployed on ground Zero following blast near Nowgam Police station1:24

Security Forces deployed on ground Zero following blast...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO