HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » New Red Fort CCTV footage shows exact moment i20 car exploded

New Red Fort CCTV footage shows exact moment i20 car exploded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 12, 2025 12:59 IST

x

A CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: New CCTV footage shows the exact moment of the blast near Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: Video grab/X

The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people run for cover.

 

The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the explosion that investigators established earlier.

The car is believed to have been driven by Dr Umar Nabi, assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Did car driver die in blast? Mother's DNA to confirm
Did car driver die in blast? Mother's DNA to confirm
2 cartridges, explosives collected from Red fort blast site
2 cartridges, explosives collected from Red fort blast site
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces; target was R-Day
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces; target was R-Day
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds Jan Sunwai, listens to citizens Grievances0:53

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds Jan Sunwai, listens to...

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital following medical treatment, returns home0:42

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital...

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan0:31

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO