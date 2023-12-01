News
CBSE to scrap division or distinction for board exams

CBSE to scrap division or distinction for board exams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2023 16:18 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board exams, a senior official said on Friday.

"No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks.

"If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he said.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

