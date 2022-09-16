News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone: Kejriwal

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2022 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are "unnecessarily troubling everyone" and said the country can't progress like this.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said the Lieutenant Governor, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Bharatiya Janata party have quoted varying amounts of money involved in the alleged liquor scam but he doesn't understand what it is really about.

 

His remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate launched fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

"One of their (BJP) leaders says that it is a scam of Rs 8,000 crore, the LG says it is a scam of Rs 144 crore and the CBI FIR says there is a scam of Rs 1 crore. I don't understand what the liquor scam is," Kejriwal said.

"The country cannot progress like this. They are unnecessarily troubling everyone," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Excise 'scam': BJP releases 'sting' of accused's dad
Excise 'scam': BJP releases 'sting' of accused's dad
Modi, Xi come face-to-face for 1st time since Galwan
Modi, Xi come face-to-face for 1st time since Galwan
T20 PIX: Batting flops as India women lose to England
T20 PIX: Batting flops as India women lose to England
Why Kartik Isn't Letting Rashmika Go!
Why Kartik Isn't Letting Rashmika Go!
TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness
TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP spent Rs 6,300 cr on toppling govts: Kejriwal

BJP spent Rs 6,300 cr on toppling govts: Kejriwal

Have recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia: AAP sources

Have recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia: AAP sources

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances