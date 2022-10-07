News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI files chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri in land-for-jobs scam

CBI files chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri in land-for-jobs scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2022 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure in the Railways, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and a former general manager of the Railways have also been named as accused in the chargesheet filed before a special CBI court recently, they said.

The central agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on September 23, 2021 related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways which was converted into an FIR on May 18.

 

Candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later, regularised when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", according to the agency.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, it alleged.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Lalu still change Bihar's power dynamics?
Can Lalu still change Bihar's power dynamics?
Lalu, Nitish meet Sonia; agree to fight against BJP
Lalu, Nitish meet Sonia; agree to fight against BJP
Watch: Lalu flaunts his jeep-driving skills in Patna
Watch: Lalu flaunts his jeep-driving skills in Patna
Vande Bharat train hits cattle again
Vande Bharat train hits cattle again
Sonia's remote control? Kharge rubbishes BJP's charge
Sonia's remote control? Kharge rubbishes BJP's charge
Mob barges into heritage madrasa site in Karnataka
Mob barges into heritage madrasa site in Karnataka
In a first, India talks about rights situation in China
In a first, India talks about rights situation in China
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu

Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu

Lalu Yadav Is Back Where He Belongs

Lalu Yadav Is Back Where He Belongs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances