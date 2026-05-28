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Former Judge Arrested After Bail Quashed In Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 17:52 IST

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Former judge Giribala Singh has been arrested by the CBI following the quashing of her bail in the death case of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, intensifying the investigation.

Key Points

  • Former judge Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.
  • The arrest occurred after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed Singh's anticipatory bail.
  • Singh was questioned at her Bhopal residence before being taken into custody by the CBI.
  • Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, is already in CBI custody.

The CBI on Thursday arrested former judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

CBI Takes Singh Into Custody

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team questioned Singh at her residence in Bhopal's Bag Mughaliya extension area before taking her into custody, officials said.

 

Twisha's lawyer husband Samarth Singh is already in the custody of the central agency, they said.

The CBI plans to confront them with each other's statements and question them in custody on the circumstances leading to the death of 33-year old Twisha on May 12, the officials said, adding that the agency will produce Giribala Singh before a competent court to seek her custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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