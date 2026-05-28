Former Judge Arrested After Bail Quashed In Death Case

Former judge Giribala Singh has been arrested by the CBI following the quashing of her bail in the death case of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, intensifying the investigation.

Key Points Former judge Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

The arrest occurred after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed Singh's anticipatory bail.

Singh was questioned at her Bhopal residence before being taken into custody by the CBI.

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, is already in CBI custody.

The CBI on Thursday arrested former judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

CBI Takes Singh Into Custody

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team questioned Singh at her residence in Bhopal's Bag Mughaliya extension area before taking her into custody, officials said.

Twisha's lawyer husband Samarth Singh is already in the custody of the central agency, they said.

The CBI plans to confront them with each other's statements and question them in custody on the circumstances leading to the death of 33-year old Twisha on May 12, the officials said, adding that the agency will produce Giribala Singh before a competent court to seek her custody.