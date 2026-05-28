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CBI Questions Former Judge After Bail Revoked In Daughter-in-Law's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 12:54 IST

The CBI is investigating former judge Giribala Singh after her anticipatory bail was cancelled in the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, amid allegations of dowry harassment and evidence tampering.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The CBI questioned former judge Giribala Singh after her anticipatory bail was revoked in the Twisha Sharma death case.
  • Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, face charges related to dowry harassment.
  • The Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.
  • Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, prompting the CBI investigation.
  • The family of Twisha Sharma alleges mental harassment and evidence tampering in the case.

A CBI team on Thursday reached the Bhopal residence of former judge Giribala Singh, accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

CBI Investigation at Singh's Residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths were seen entering Singh's house in the state capital's Bag Mughaliya extension area.

 

The agency questioned Giribala Singh following the court order, according to sources.

Background of the Dowry Harassment Case

A sessions court on May 15 granted anticipatory bail to former district judge Giribala Singh, who, along with her son Samarth Singh, faces charges related to dowry harassment.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, is currently in the custody of the CBI, which took over the probe into the case from Madhya Pradesh police earlier this week.

The high court on Wednesday allowed petitions seeking cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail.

High Court's Decision and Observations

In its 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh)", the anticipatory bail granted by the additional sessions judge deserved to be quashed.

The CBI on Monday formally took over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

The agency re-registered the FIR earlier lodged by the state police against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

Allegations of Harassment and Evidence Tampering

During the hearing, counsels appearing for Twisha Sharma's family argued that the deceased was allegedly subjected to mental harassment and was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home.

The petitioners also alleged before the high court that Giribala Singh attempted to influence evidence after obtaining anticipatory bail.

According to their submissions made before the court, police had seized CCTV footage from Giribala Singh's house on May 13, but selective clips were later circulated on social media, allegedly with the intention of influencing the investigation.

The prosecution argued that given the allegations and circumstances of the case, the trial court ought to have appreciated the evidence more carefully before granting anticipatory bail, sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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