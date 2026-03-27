HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Directors of Meerut Firm Arrested Over Cyber Fraud SIM Card Scheme

Directors of Meerut Firm Arrested Over Cyber Fraud SIM Card Scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 23:50 IST

In a crackdown on cyber fraud, the CBI has arrested two directors of a Meerut-based company for their alleged involvement in a SIM card scam using SIM Box technology.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two directors of a Meerut-based company have been arrested by the CBI for alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme.
  • The company allegedly misused bulk SIM cards and SIM Box technology to perpetrate large-scale cyber frauds.
  • The SIM cards were flagged on the National Cyber Reporting Portal and Chakshu platform for fraudulent activity, including impersonating law enforcement.
  • Searches were conducted in Noida and Meerut, leading to the seizure of electronic devices, documents, and SIM cards, including a foreign SIM card.
  • Associates involved in setting up SIM Box infrastructure and employees of a Telecom Service Provider are also under investigation.

The CBI has arrested two directors of a Meerut-based company that was allegedly established "solely to procure bulk SIM cards" and facilitate SIM Box operations for cyber fraud, officials said.

A SIM box routes large volumes of phone calls or SMS messages through hundreds of SIM cards housed in a box.

 

The arrests followed searches at six locations in Noida and Meerut, and Mohd Vilal and Mohd Dilshad were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Details of the Cyber Fraud Scheme

"The case pertains to the misuse of bulk SIM cards deployed through SIM Box technology for perpetrating large-scale cyber frauds.

Investigation revealed that a company was incorporated in January 2025, and that 108 SIM cards were obtained in its name, ostensibly for employee use," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

These SIM cards were later flagged by people on the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Chakshu platform for their alleged role in fraudulent activity, the statement said.

A spate of complaints suggested that the numbers were used to place calls impersonating law enforcement agencies and government officials, the agency said.

"Victims reported being deceived into transferring money following such calls, which typically serve as the initial step in cyber fraud schemes," the statement said.

The CBI launched a detailed technical analysis, coupled with a coordinated field operation that exposed the role of the two Meerut-based individuals behind the operation.

Ongoing Investigation

The associates of the arrested accused involved in setting up SIM Box infrastructure, the zonal office of a Telecom Service Provider, and an employee of a private entity responsible for verification processes related to bulk SIM issuance are also under the scanner of the CBI.

"During the searches, investigators seized various electronic devices, including laptops, hard disks, and mobile phones, along with incriminating documents and SIM cards, including one foreign (Nepal) SIM card," the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurugram Police Uncover Philippines-Linked Cyber-Fraud Operation
Kolkata Police Uncovers SIM Box Scam Impersonating Law Enforcement
Kolkata Police Uncovers SIM Box Scam Impersonating Law Enforcement
Two CAs Arrested in Cyber Fraud Money Laundering Case
2 arrested in connection with seizure of Rs 5.63 cr in new notes
2 arrested in connection with seizure of Rs 5.63 cr in new notes
Two held for providing bank accounts to investment scam cyber fraudsters in Gurugram

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt spotted with his family in Mumbai0:38

Sanjay Dutt spotted with his family in Mumbai

Watch: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal3:53

Watch: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath...

Massive Landslide in Ramban Brings NH44 to a Standstill2:00

Massive Landslide in Ramban Brings NH44 to a Standstill

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO