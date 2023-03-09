News
Rediff.com  » News » Air India Express cabin crew held for smuggling gold

Air India Express cabin crew held for smuggling gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2023 12:51 IST
An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near Kochi, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: An Air India cabin crew, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1,487 gm of gold. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The crew of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi Air India Express flight was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday.

 

Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
