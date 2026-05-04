Police Investigate Casteist Abuse Allegations Against BJP MP's Son

Police in Shahjahanpur are investigating allegations of casteist abuse and death threats against the son of a BJP MP, leading to arrests and a heightened state of alert.

Key Points A case has been registered against Raghavendra Singh for alleged casteist remarks against the son of BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar.

The complaint alleges that the accused hurled caste-based slurs, issued death threats, and opened fire during a dispute.

The accused also allegedly threatened to blow up the victim and his family with a bomb.

Police have arrested one individual, Arvind Singh Chauhan, for posting a threatening message on social media related to the case.

Mukesh Singh, the brother of the main accused, has been arrested in connection with an earlier Arms Act case.

A case has been registered against accused Raghavendra Singh alias Neetu and four-five unidentified individuals in connection with alleged casteist remarks made against the son of BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit on Monday told PTI that the MP's son Ankit Sagar, a resident of South City Colony under Kotwali police station, had in a complaint lodged with the police said that on April 27, a dispute arose between him and the accused over the issue of moving a two-wheeler standing in the way of his car.

It is alleged that Singh hurled caste-based slurs at him, issued death threats, and also opened fire.

He further said that the complaint filed in connection with the case also alleges that the accused threatened to blow him and his family up with a bomb before subsequently fleeing the scene.

Legal Action and Charges Filed

The case was registered against them under sections 191(2) (rioting) and 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Kotwali police station on Sunday, the police said.

Dixit added that an individual named Arvind Singh Chauhan on Sunday posted a message on social media in Hindi saying, "Be it a member of Parliament or a minister. If the matter concerns the community, then bullets will fly even inside Parliament. Understand this well -- you have been elected by the public."

Chauhan was arrested soon after the post, he said.

Background of the Incident

BJP MP from Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar had alleged on Friday that his son was abused with casteist remarks and misbehaved with.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the incident took place on April 27, when his son was allegedly subjected to casteist slurs and misbehaviour by the accused, a resident of the same colony where the MP lives.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The police on Friday arrested Neetu Singh's brother Mukesh Singh.

Dixit said Mukesh Singh was sent to jail in connection with an earlier Arms Act case in which he was purportedly seen firing in a video. He added that Neetu Singh is also an accused in the same case and is currently absconding.