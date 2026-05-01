BJP MP Alleges Casteist Abuse Against Son; No Complaint Filed Yet

A BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh claims his son was subjected to casteist abuse, sparking controversy and raising questions about caste discrimination in the region.

Key Points BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar alleges his son was subjected to casteist abuse and misbehaviour in Shahjahanpur.

The alleged incident occurred on April 27, involving a resident of the same colony.

Despite the allegations, no formal police complaint has been filed by the MP.

Police have arrested the brother of the accused in connection with an unrelated Arms Act case.

A local Samajwadi Party leader is accused of misleading the Kshatriya community by linking the incident to a land dispute.

A BJP MP belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community on Friday alleged that his son was abused with casteist remarks and misbehaved with, though no formal complaint has been filed so far.

MP's Allegations of Casteist Slurs

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Arun Kumar Sagar, said the incident took place on April 27 when his elder son, Ankit Sagar, was allegedly subjected to caste-indicative slurs and misbehaviour by one Neetu Singh, a resident of the same South City colony where the MP lives.

Asked why he has not lodged any police complaint yet, Sagar said, "I have already stated what happened to my son. I will file a complaint once Neetu Singh is arrested."

Police Response and Arrest

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said the MP's press conference had come to his notice, but no written complaint had been received.

Meanwhile, police on Friday arrested Neetu Singh's brother, Mukesh Singh. Dixit said Mukesh Singh was sent to jail in connection with an earlier Arms Act case in which he was seen firing a weapon in a video.

He added that Neetu Singh is also an accused in the same case and is currently absconding.

Political Reactions and Land Dispute Claims

During the press conference, Sagar also accused local Samajwadi Party leader Lakhan Pratap Singh of "misleading the Kshatriya community" through social media posts by linking the incident to a land dispute. "I have no connection with any land dispute," he said.

Lakhan Pratap Singh, a former state general secretary of the SP, said that the allegation made by the BJP MP is not true. "The issue is related to a land dispute between Neetu Singh and the MP's son," he said.

Singh came live on social media on Thursday and announced that if people of his community are "harassed unnecessarily" on the issue, then he will hold a protest.