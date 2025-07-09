HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 injured as drunk driver mows down Kanwariyas in UP; car vandalised

July 09, 2025 17:31 IST

A drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday night in Modinagar town, leaving three injured, following which the enraged pilgrims damaged his vehicle and assaulted him, the police said.

IMAGE: Kanwariyas carry pots filled with Ganga water, ahead of the Sawan Shivratri, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM near Raj Choupala when a group of Kanwariyas, returning to Mewat in Rajasthan after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar, were hit by the car, the police said on Wednesday.

The collision resulted in injuries to pilgrims Harkesh, Om, and Anuj, and damage to their Kanwars (sacred structures carried by the devotees), a police official said.

 

Infuriated by the accident, the pilgrims vandalised the car and assaulted the driver, later identified as Rajiv Sharma.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, pacified the pilgrims and took the injured driver into custody.

He was taken to a private hospital for treatment, and the vehicle was seized, the official said.

Assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai said a medical examination confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The pilgrims, however, did not file any complaint regarding the damaged Kanwars and proceeded on their journey, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
