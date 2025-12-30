HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Capgemini techie killed in gas cylinder blast at B'luru PG, 3 injured

Capgemini techie killed in gas cylinder blast at B'luru PG, 3 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 30, 2025 14:13 IST

A 23-year-old software professional was killed and three others were injured following a commercial gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kundalahalli in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The blast occurred at around 6.15 pm on Monday evening at Seven Hills Sai Co-Living PG, located within the HAL Police Station limits, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a native of Ballari, who was employed as a senior analyst with Capgemini, according to the police.

 

Three other residents sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently undergoing treatment at Brookfield Hospital.

The explosion occurred in a seven-storey (G+6) building with 43 rooms.

Fire tenders and emergency services, along with local police, rushed to the spot and carried out evacuation and fire-control operations.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a commercial-grade gas cylinder was involved in the blast, though the exact cause of ignition is yet to be determined, police added.

A case has been registered against the PG management and further investigation is underway, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
