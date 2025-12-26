HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA tam on spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 26, 2025 16:21 IST

An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Friday inspected the site in Mysuru where a balloon gas cylinder blast left one person dead.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI on X

The blast occurred on Thursday evening near the Mysuru palace.

A balloon vendor was killed instantaneously, while four others were injured.

 

The deceased has been identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA team gathered information about the incident and also collected materials needed for the investigation from the spot.

They also questioned two of his associates who stayed with him in Lashkar Mohalla.

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there are no regulations to monitor or check the activities of knick-knack sellers and petty item traders.

"I have told the officers of my department that since the tourists flock in good number, we take more steps to see what can be done to prevent such incidents," he said.

