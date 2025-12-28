HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sigachi Industries CEO held over Telangana plant blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 28, 2025 23:31 IST

A top level executive of Sigachi Industries was arrested in connection with the explosion at its pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana in June that left 54 people dead, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Firefighters try to douse a fire following a reactor blast at Sigachi Chemical Industry, Pashamilaram, in Medak, Telangana. Photograph: ANI Photo

Managing director & CEO of Sigachi Industries Amit Raj Sinha, who was named as accused no 2 in the case registered over the accident, was arrested on Saturday.

 

 

A case was registered against six people, all from the pharmaceutical company, a senior police official said.

As many as 54 people were killed and several others were injured in the blast and fire accident in Sigachi's manufacturing plant in Sanga Reddy district on June 30.

Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries in a statement said in respect of the unfortunate fire incident, the police registered an FIR against "our Managing Director & CEO, Amit Raj Sinha and others under certain provisions of the BNS".

As per procedure, he was presented before the appropriate court and has been remanded to judicial custody, it said.

"We are cooperating fully with the legal process while also ensuring that our rights under the law are respected. We will keep all concerned parties informed as and when there are meaningful developments in the case, subject to legal advisories given the matter is subjudice," Sigachi Industries said.

The company reiterated support for the families of the deceased, those who were injured, and everyone impacted by this unfortunate incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
