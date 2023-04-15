News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CAPF constable exam to be held in 13 regional languages

CAPF constable exam to be held in 13 regional languages

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2023 17:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and encourage regional languages, an official statement said.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

"In a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (the) Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting constable (general duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English," it said.

 

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The announcement comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Shah, calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written exam in the recruitment for CRPF personnel.

In his letter, Stalin said that in the notification for the CRPF recruitment written exam, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects.

The ministry and the Staff Selection Commission will sign an addendum to the existing Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages, the statement said.

Constable (general duty) is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the commission and attracts lakhs of candidates from across the country.

The examination in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, will be conducted from January 1, 2024.

The state governments and Union Territory administrations are expected to launch a wide campaign to encourage local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in large numbers to make a career serving the country, the statement said.

The ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is fully committed to encourage use and development of regional languages, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NEP's thrust on mother tongue: The fate of English
NEP's thrust on mother tongue: The fate of English
'We must not deny kids advantages of knowing English'
'We must not deny kids advantages of knowing English'
'We are going to fail...all of us'
'We are going to fail...all of us'
Asad buried in Prayagraj; Atiq fails to attend funeral
Asad buried in Prayagraj; Atiq fails to attend funeral
Cong targets PM on Malik's Pulwama attack revelations
Cong targets PM on Malik's Pulwama attack revelations
Cong's 3rd list out, denies Kolar seat to Siddaramaiah
Cong's 3rd list out, denies Kolar seat to Siddaramaiah
Bumrah begins rehab; Iyer surgery next week
Bumrah begins rehab; Iyer surgery next week
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

In-house hiring tests only in Hindi, English: CRPF

In-house hiring tests only in Hindi, English: CRPF

10% quota in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers: Govt

10% quota in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers: Govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances