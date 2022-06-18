News
Amid Agnipath protests, Govt announces 10% quota in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers

Amid Agnipath protests, Govt announces 10% quota in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 18, 2022 10:56 IST
The home ministry on Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, the home minister's office said.

The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

"The ministry of home affairs decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," the home minister's office said in a tweet.

 

The MHA also announced age relaxation for 'Agniveers' for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

In its second tweet, the home minister's office said, "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Military is no place for hooligans and arsonists'
Didn't anticipate protests like these: Navy chief
'This Will Make Army The Last Choice For Young People'
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
PHOTOS: Modi visits mother on her 100th birthday
'By the grace of God I am fine'
J-K cop shot dead by terrorists inside his home
