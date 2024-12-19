News
Home  » News » 5 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K

5 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2024 09:49 IST
At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, an official said.

 

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces and they retaliated.

"Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
