Home  » News » Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'

Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2025 19:36 IST

Canada on Monday listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity.

IMAGE: The gang is operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in India. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement.

A terrorist listing in Canada gives the federal government the power to freeze or seize property, vehicles and money, along with giving Canadian law enforcement additional tools to prosecute terrorist offences.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
