HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in police encounter

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in police encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 10:27 IST

x

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police gunned down a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an encounter in the Hapur Kotwali area, officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said.

ADGP (STF) Amitabh Yash said in a statement that on Wednesday night, a joint team of STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police's Special Cell engaged in a gunfight with criminals in the Hapur Kotwali area, in which Kumar was seriously injured. Kumar was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

 

A resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, Kumar was an active sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who worked closely with gang member Hashim Baba, the ADGP said.

As many as 20 cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and under MCOCA, were registered against Kumar in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Kumar was first booked at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi under the Arms Act in 2008. In 2009, he allegedly committed a murder in the Sahibabad police station area, the officer said, adding that he was booked under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh in 2010.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail
How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail
8 Bishnoi gang shooters held in police crackdown
8 Bishnoi gang shooters held in police crackdown
Bishnoi gang linked to 'Indian govt agents': Canada
Bishnoi gang linked to 'Indian govt agents': Canada
'I can finish off Lawrence Bishnoi network in 24 hrs'
'I can finish off Lawrence Bishnoi network in 24 hrs'
Salman Breaks Silence On Bishnoi Shooting
Salman Breaks Silence On Bishnoi Shooting

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 2

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

webstory image 3

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

VIDEOS

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport1:06

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated terrorist sitting with Munir'13:56

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated...

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist funerals after Op Sindoor0:44

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD