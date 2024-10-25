NIA puts Rs 10 lakh bounty on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is alleged to be a key figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate and is wanted in connection with several serious crimes.

Anmol is currently being investigated by the NIA for his involvement in two cases registered in 2022. His name has also surfaced in connection with ongoing investigations in Mumbai, particularly related to activities involving a political party.

In addition to the NIA cases, Anmol is also wanted in connection with the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. The NIA's announcement is part of their ongoing efforts to dismantle organised crime networks in India.

Authorities have urged anyone with information on Anmol Bishnoi's whereabouts to come forward. The reward reflects the seriousness of the charges against him and the NIA's determination to bring him to justice, NIA sources said.

In January 2024, the NIA conducted a major crackdown on the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate. During the operation, authorities seized illegal arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash.

The NIA raided 32 locations across India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh. The seized items included two pistols, two magazines, ammunition, Rs 4.60 lakh in cash, and various documents and digital devices.

The NIA's operation targeted the BKI's terrorist activities and the organised crime networks operating in India. These networks have been involved in smuggling weapons, explosives, and carrying out targeted killings, extortions, and terror funding.

The Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate is a notorious organised crime group with connections to several states in India and abroad. The syndicate is believed to be involved in a range of criminal activities, including extortion, murder, and drug trafficking.

Anmol Bishnoi is alleged to be a key member of the syndicate and is believed to be involved in many of its criminal activities. His arrest could provide valuable information to law enforcement agencies and help them dismantle the syndicate's operations, NIA sources said.