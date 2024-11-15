Can You See The Taj In The Fog!?!

Tourists at the Taj Mahal found themselves taking selfies with the iconic monument barely visible in the fog.

A blanket of fog also covered parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the air quality index remaining in the 'severe' category.

IMAGE: A tourist pose for a picture as the Taj Mahal disappears behind a thick layer of fog, November 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Visitors arrive to view the Taj as it vanishes in a dense layer of fog, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

= Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog envelops the Akshardham temple as the air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Akshardham temple covered by smog. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com