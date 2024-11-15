News
Can You See The Taj In The Fog!?!

Can You See The Taj In The Fog!?!

By REDIFF NEWS
November 15, 2024 10:33 IST
Tourists at the Taj Mahal found themselves taking selfies with the iconic monument barely visible in the fog.

A blanket of fog also covered parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the air quality index remaining in the 'severe' category.

fog engulfs the Taj Mahal

IMAGE: A tourist pose for a picture as the Taj Mahal disappears behind a thick layer of fog, November 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

fog engulfs the Taj Mahal

IMAGE: Visitors arrive to view the Taj as it vanishes in a dense layer of fog, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

fog engulfs the Taj Mahal

=Photograph: ANI Photo

 

layer of smog engulfs the Akshardham Temple

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog envelops the Akshardham temple as the air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

layer of smog engulfs the Akshardham Temple

IMAGE: The Akshardham temple covered by smog. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

