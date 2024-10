Iconic landmarks shrouded in smog, casting a hazy veil over their majestic appearances.

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog covers the Taj Mahal as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates to severe amid rising air pollution in Agra on Thursday, October 24, 2024, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: India Gate in New Delhi covered in smog as the AQI is categorised as 'Very Poor' in the national capital on Thursday.

IMAGE: An early morning view of the Kartavya Path covered in a thick layer of smog on Thursday.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com