HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sonia Gandhi offered me CM post in 2014 but Rahul intervened: Himanta

Sonia Gandhi offered me CM post in 2014 but Rahul intervened: Himanta

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 13:59 IST

x

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reveals that Sonia Gandhi had asked him to decide on his swearing-in date as CM in 2014 before Rahul Gandhi's intervention altered the course of events.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Kumar Biswas. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Sonia Gandhi offered him the CM post in 2014.
  • Rahul Gandhi's intervention allegedly changed the situation, preventing Sarma from becoming CM at the time.
  • Sarma left the Congress and joined the BJP, later becoming chief minister in 2021.
  • Sarma believes his move to the BJP allowed him to better serve Assam and Sanatan dharma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that then Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked him to decide on the date for his swearing in as CM when 58 party MLAs had supported him in 2014.

The scenario, however, changed after Rahul Gandhi, who was then in USA, made phone calls to party leaders, Sarma told reporters in Guwahati after a cabinet meeting at the state legislative assembly.

 

The Assam Congress had witnessed dissidence after the 2011 assembly polls, with a section of the MLAs supporting Sarma as the chief minister, replacing the incumbent Tarun Gogoi. He left the party to join the BJP in 2015 and played a pivotal role in ensuring the saffron party's first victory in the assembly polls.

Sarma's Account of Events

''Madam (Sonia Gandhi), who I still refer to as such, had asked me to decide on the date and I had told her that I would take oath after the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in June (2014),'' Sarma said.

The situation changed after Rahul Gandhi made the calls, he said.

''I was hurt then, but now I believe that whatever happens in one's life is for the best and God has given me much more than what I would have got, had I remained in the Congress,'' he said.

Sarma became BJP CM in 2021

''As the BJP CM, I got a chance to serve both Assam and Sanatan Dharma wholeheartedly, which would not have been possible had I been in the Congress,'' Sarma, who became the chief minister in 2021, added.

He said that he would elaborate on these developments if he ever writes a book.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video
SC rejects plea against Assam CM Sarma over viral video
Assam CM Sarma files Rs 500 cr defamation case against Congress leaders
Assam CM Sarma files Rs 500 cr defamation case against Congress leaders
Assam CM's 'shooting' video: SC agrees to hear plea
Assam CM's 'shooting' video: SC agrees to hear plea
Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns ahead of polls
Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns ahead of polls
'Koi mai ka laal...': FM's strong retort to Rahul's 'sold India' remark
'Koi mai ka laal...': FM's strong retort to Rahul's 'sold India' remark

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Security tightens outside Observation Home in RS Pura after three inmates attack policemen0:28

Security tightens outside Observation Home in RS Pura...

Still a Diva! Urmila's Ageless Glow Breaks the Internet1:37

Still a Diva! Urmila's Ageless Glow Breaks the Internet

Jacqueline spotted in the city with stunning beauty and radiant smile1:16

Jacqueline spotted in the city with stunning beauty and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO