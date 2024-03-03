Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign, may join politics: Reports

Calcutta high court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates, said he will resign on Tuesday.

While media reports suggested that Justice Gangopadhyay would be joining politics, he refused to comment on it, stating that he would address all inquiries after submitting his resignation.

"I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta high court on Tuesday," he told reporters outside his residence in Kolkata on Sunday.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who is due for retirement later this year, said he will submit his resignation to the President of India in the first hour on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Calcutta high court.

He has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Justice Gangopadhyay, known for his swift directives, occasionally mandating compliance within hours, has garnered appreciation from diverse segments of society, particularly aspiring candidates for school jobs. However, his remarks in specific cases have also stirred dissatisfaction among certain leaders of the ruling party in the state.

Following a tussle between his single bench and a division bench of the high court over instituting a CBI probe in an alleged scam in issuing caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category MBBS seats in West Bengal, the Supreme Court had in January intervened and transferred to itself all petitions related to the matter.

"Tomorrow will be my last day as a judge. I will not hear or adjudicate any matter and will release some cases which have been part-heard in my court," he said.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who was on leave for the past one week owing to personal reasons, said his resignation will be effective from the moment he sends it to the President.

He said he will answer all queries of journalists at 1.30 pm on Tuesday in front of legendary freedom fighter Masterda Surya Sen's statue after tendering his resignation.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who practised law at the high court, joined the Calcutta high court as additional judge on May 2, 2018. He was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020, according to data in the high court's website.