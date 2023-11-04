News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Judges don't think about how society would respond while deciding cases: CJI

Judges don't think about how society would respond while deciding cases: CJI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2023 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said the legislature can enact a fresh law to cure a deficiency in a judgment but it cannot directly overrule it.

IMAGE: Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Chandrachud said judges don't think about how the society would respond when they decide cases and that is the difference between the elected arm of the government and the judiciary.

"There is a dividing line between what the legislature can do, and what the legislature can't do when there is a judgment of the court. If a judgment decides a particular issue and it points out a deficiency in law, it is always open for the legislature to enact a fresh law to cure the deficiency," the CJI said.

"What the legislature cannot do is to say that we think the judgment is wrong and therefore we overrule the judgment. The judgment of a court cannot be directly overruled by the legislature," the CJI said.

 

He also said judges are guided by constitutional morality and not public morality while adjudicating cases.

"We have disposed of at least 72,000 cases this year and there's still a month and a half to go," Chandrachud said.

Contending that there are structural barriers in the entry-level of the judicial system, Chandrachud said more women will enter the judiciary if there is a level playing field.

"We need to redefine merit in an inclusive sense. If you open a level playing field for entry, you will have more women in the judiciary," he said.

The CJI also extended best wishes to the Indian men's cricket team for the World Cup and said they inspire him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Judiciary is nation's last hope'
'Judiciary is nation's last hope'
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
Andaz Apna Apna's Secrets REVEALED!
Andaz Apna Apna's Secrets REVEALED!
140 killed after strong earthquake jolts Nepal
140 killed after strong earthquake jolts Nepal
What Makes Tabu A National Treasure
What Makes Tabu A National Treasure
The Tears Of War
The Tears Of War
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population

Only 14.4 Judges Per Million Population

At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances