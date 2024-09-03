News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bus Strike In Maharashtra Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Bus Strike In Maharashtra Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

By REDIFF NEWS
September 03, 2024 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti called a sudden strike ahead of the Ganpati festival.

The union is demanding a salary increase for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees and addressing other issues after their negotiations with the state government failed last month.

While bus service remains unaffected in the Mumbai division, it has been partially disrupted in the neighbouring Thane division.

MSRTC officials reported that several bus depots in the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Nashik have been severely affected, impacting bus and passenger movement.

 

IMAGE: A view of the deserted MSRTC bus depot in Parel, south central Mumbai. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Empty buses at the Parel depot.

 

IMAGE: Passengers wait at the terminal.

 

IMAGE: An empty bus.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
Lord Ganesha Is Here!
Lord Ganesha Is Here!
Mumbai's Favourite God Arrives
Mumbai's Favourite God Arrives
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!
Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award

More like this

The Family That Makes Ganeshas

The Family That Makes Ganeshas

28 Dishes For Lord Ganesha

28 Dishes For Lord Ganesha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances