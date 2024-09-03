Bus Strike In Maharashtra Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti called a sudden strike ahead of the Ganpati festival.

The union is demanding a salary increase for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees and addressing other issues after their negotiations with the state government failed last month.

While bus service remains unaffected in the Mumbai division, it has been partially disrupted in the neighbouring Thane division.

MSRTC officials reported that several bus depots in the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Nashik have been severely affected, impacting bus and passenger movement.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of the deserted MSRTC bus depot in Parel, south central Mumbai.

IMAGE: Empty buses at the Parel depot.

IMAGE: Passengers wait at the terminal.

IMAGE: An empty bus.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com