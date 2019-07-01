News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 20 killed as bus rolls down into gorge in Kishtwar

20 killed as bus rolls down into gorge in Kishtwar

July 01, 2019 10:44 IST

At least 20 passengers were killed when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

 

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7:30 am.

Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, said Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha.

Earlier, police officials had said that 24 people have been killed in the accident.

Rescue operation is going on, he said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Goods train derails between Mumbai-Pune, services hit

Goods train derails between Mumbai-Pune, services hit

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; trains late, roads flooded

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; trains late, roads flooded

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use