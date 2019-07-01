20 killed as bus rolls down into gorge in Kishtwar

July 01, 2019 10:44 IST

At least 20 passengers were killed when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7:30 am.

Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, said Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha.

Earlier, police officials had said that 24 people have been killed in the accident.

Rescue operation is going on, he said.