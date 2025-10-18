HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize

3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 18, 2025 10:22 IST

At least three Indian nationals have died, and five others remain missing after a launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker capsized during a crew transfer operation off the coast of Beira port in central Mozambique, according to the Indian high commission in Mozambique.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred on Friday (local time) during a reported routine transfer of crew members to a vessel anchored offshore.

 

The boat, which was carrying a total of 14 Indian nationals, overturned in the waters off Beira under yet-to-be-determined circumstances.

"A launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, capsized during crew transfer operations off Beira port in central Mozambique. Some of the Indian nationals involved in the accident have been rescued. Unfortunately, some Indian nationals have died in the accident, and some are still unaccounted for," the high commission stated in a statement.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian high commission expressed its condolences over the loss of lives.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including those of three Indian nationals, in a boat accident off Beira port. Mission is in contact with families of those who have lost their lives in this unfortunate accident and is extending all possible assistance to them," the mission posted.

The high commission further confirmed that five Indian nationals were successfully rescued from the mishap and are safe. One of the survivors is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Beira.

"A Consular Officer from Mission is in Beira and visited Indian national who survived the unfortunate boat mishap and is receiving medical attention in the hospital in Beira. 5 other Indian nationals have been rescued," another post stated.

Search and rescue operations are actively underway to locate the five missing Indian nationals. Local authorities, maritime agencies, and the Indian Mission are jointly coordinating the efforts.

"Boat accident: Search and rescue efforts are underway. Mission is coordinating with local authorities regarding the missing 5 Indians," the high commission said in an update.

The Indian High Commission assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in close contact with local officials as search operations continue.

