Rediff.com  » News » Cow vigilantes took 2 slain men to Haryana police: Rajasthan cop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 19, 2023 08:55 IST
Rinku Saini, arrested by the Rajasthan police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men, has told investigators that they were taken to the Haryana police by cow vigilantes, an officer said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Photograph: PTI Photo

The police officer said his claim would be verified.

His claim corroborates with the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the deceased, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but the police refused take their custody as their condition was serious.

 

Subsequently they were taken to Loharu in Bhiwani district.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

The Rajasthan police has booked five people in connection with the case and arrested one of them, Saini, Friday night.

"Saini has claimed during interrogation that Junaid and Nasir were taken to the Haryana police. The claim will be verified," inspector general of police of Bharatpur range Gaurav Srivastava told reporters.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was remanded in five-day police custody on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Charred bodies: Man linked to cow vigilantes held
Haryana family alleges cow vigilantes killed son
'If I smuggle cows, should I be killed?'
EPL PIX: City held, fall behind Arsenal in title race
EC order act of political violence to finish...: Raut
T20 WC: Smriti's 50 in vain as England beat India
'Who'll say I love you first': Khurshid on Oppn unity
