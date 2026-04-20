'Bullying, excessive demands': Why Iran is wary of US talks

Iran asserts that its engagement in diplomatic talks with the United States is strictly governed by national interests and security concerns, viewing negotiations as a continuation of its military efforts.

IMAGE: People take part in an anti-US and anti-Israel rally, in Tehran, on April 19, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iran views diplomatic negotiations with the US as an extension of its military efforts and battlefield.

Tehran insists that any negotiations with the US must yield achievements that align with Iran's national interests and security.

Iran has established red lines for negotiations, particularly regarding the issue of Lebanon and the release of frozen assets.

Iran warns that actions contrary to the interests of its regional allies could jeopardise the negotiation process.

The decision to send a diplomatic team to Islamabad depends on receiving constructive feedback and a positive signal from the American negotiating team.

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, has asserted in an interview with Al Jazeera that Tehran's engagement in diplomatic talks with the United States is strictly governed by national interest and security.

Addressing the prospect of participating in upcoming negotiations in Islamabad, Azizi stated that 'Iran acts based on national interests' and remains prepared to do whatever is necessary to 'secure the country's interests and security'.

Iran's View of Diplomatic Negotiations

The senior lawmaker, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, described the diplomatic process to Al Jazeera as a direct extension of the country's military efforts.

He noted, "We see the current negotiations as a continuation of the battlefield, and we see nothing other than the battlefield in this."

Azizi further explained that the negotiation arena is considered an opportunity only 'if it yields achievements that sustain those of the battlefield'.

However, he warned that this would not be the case 'if the Americans intend to turn this into a field of excessive demands, based on their bullying approach'.

Conditions and Red Lines for Dialogue

While confirming that a decision has been reached to maintain dialogue with Washington, DC, the committee head clarified to Al Jazeera that this 'does not mean to negotiate at any cost' or to simply accept any 'approach the other party practises'.

He emphasised that Iran has established red lines which 'must be observed'.

Regarding the dispatch of a diplomatic team to Islamabad, Azizi suggested that the move depends on receiving constructive feedback.

He noted that while Tehran has 'never feared the principle of negotiation', a final decision would rely on the American negotiating team providing a 'positive signal' through the messages they have received from Iran.

Key Preconditions for Iran

The lawmaker also reiterated to Al Jazeera that Iran continues to stand firm on its established preconditions.

He specifically highlighted that the 'issue of Lebanon has been very important for us' and noted that the 'release of frozen assets has been among the preconditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran'.

Azizi issued a warning regarding the interests of regional allies, stating to Al Jazeera that if actions are taken 'contrary to the interests of the resistance front -- which is part of our field of battle' or if previous commitments are ignored, it would signal a rejection of Iran's preconditions and carry natural consequences.

India has historically maintained diplomatic ties with both Iran and the United States, navigating a complex relationship.

Any shift in US-Iran relations could impact India's energy security and regional strategic interests. India will be closely watching the Islamabad talks.