Iran missile hits Dimona near Israel nuclear facility; 47 injured

Known as 'Little India', Dimona has a large Indian-Jewish population, and the community members, mostly from the state of Maharashtra, maintain strong links with India and have consistently put efforts to solidify them.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona in southern Israel March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Key Points An Iranian missile struck Dimona, Israel, injuring at least 47 people, including a child seriously wounded by shrapnel.

The missile attack targeted Dimona, home to Israel's nuclear centre and a significant Indian-Jewish community.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are investigating the failure to intercept the Iranian ballistic missile.

The IAEA has called for maximum military restraint following the missile strike on Dimona.

Iran claims the attack was a response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear enrichment site, though the IDF denies responsibility.

At least 47 people were injured on Saturday evening after an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona -- famous for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre and popularly known as "little India", rescue services said.

Among the injured was a 12-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by shrapnel, officials from the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue services and local residents told PTI.

A woman in her 30s was moderately hurt by glass shards, and 31 others suffered minor injuries from shrapnel or were hurt after falling over while running to shelters, they said. Some 14 others were treated for acute anxiety at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

"The missile fell on a community building, and nearby older houses collapsed under the impact. Most of the people were in shelters, so they were not hurt badly, except for the young boy who stayed outside," a local resident told PTI.

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier uses a torch to inspect the damage. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Investigation and International Response

The Israel Defence Forces said it is investigating the failure to intercept the Iranian ballistic missile. The Israeli army said the air defences engaged the ballistic missile, but the interceptors failed to knock it down.

"The incident will be investigated," it said.

UN nuclear watchdog IAEA issued a call for "maximum military restraint" after the attack.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev," the IAEA said in a post on X.

Iran said it is targeting Dimona as a "response" to an earlier strike on the Natanz nuclear enrichment site. The IDF, however, said it was not responsible for striking Natanz earlier in the day.

Dimona's Indian Community

Dimona has a large Indian-Jewish population, and the community members, mostly from the state of Maharashtra, maintain strong links with India and have consistently put efforts to solidify them. This has earned the town the nickname of "Little India".

Indian shops are spread across the town, and Marathi can be heard everywhere, with 7,500 strong Indian community making up for some 30 per cent of the town's population.

Cricket is popular in the town, and the younger generation is very familiar with local Indian snacks like 'sonpapdi,' 'gulab jamun,' 'papri chaat,' 'bhelpuri,' which several shops sell.