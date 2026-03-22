Open Strait of Hormuz or...: Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran

Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a critical waterway for global oil supplies, amid escalating tensions in the region.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Florida, in Washington, DC Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump threatened to 'hit and obliterate' Iranian power plants if the strait remains closed.

The Strait of Hormuz closure is disrupting global shipping and causing crude oil prices to soar.

Iran has warned the US and Israel of retaliatory strikes if its infrastructure is attacked.

The closure follows joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran, escalating regional tensions.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that if they don't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the US will “hit and obliterate” their several power plants, “starting with the biggest one.”

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Strait of Hormuz Shut Since US-Israel Strikes Iran

The Strait of Hormuz has been shut for the majority of the shipping traffic, especially for those countries involved in attacks against Iran, since the US-Israel's joint strikes on Tehran on February 28.

Around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the strait.

The closure is forcing countries reliant on the shipping lane to scramble for alternative routes and tap reserves.

It has also sent crude oil prices soaring, threatening governments with widespread inflation the longer the war continues.

Iran's Warning to US and Israel

Iran on Saturday issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel, stating that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with more extensive retaliatory strikes amid escalating conflict in the region, Iranian State Media Tasnim News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said that Iran's armed forces are prepared to intensify their response if aggression continues.

"Strike our infrastructure, and we will strike more important and numerous infrastructure of yours. We remain powerful and will remain powerful by the permission of God," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency, underlining Iran's readiness to escalate its military response.

He further stated that Iran is not only defending itself but also acting in the interest of regional security and the broader Muslim world.

"Iran is fighting not only in defence of itself but also for the security of the region and Muslims," the spokesperson added, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.