Builder Booked Under Goonda Act For Assaulting Scientist

A Dehradun builder faces serious legal repercussions, including potential expulsion under the Goonda Act, after allegedly assaulting a DRDO scientist protesting illegal construction.

Key Points A builder in Dehradun is booked under the Goonda Act for allegedly assaulting a DRDO scientist.

The builder, Puneet Agarwal, is accused of assaulting Aniruddha Sharma over illegal construction.

Agarwal faces possible expulsion from the district following repeated complaints of violence and harassment.

He has multiple FIRs against him, including charges of voluntary hurt and criminal intimidation.

A builder has been booked under the Goonda Act and faces possible expulsion from the district after he allegedly assaulted a DRDO scientist, officials said.

Goonda Act Proceedings Initiated

District Magistrate Savin Bansal initiated the proceedings against the builder, Puneet Agarwal, after taking suo motu cognisance of his repeated involvement in violence and public harassment, an official statement said.

Alleged Assault on DRDO Scientist

The action comes after Agarwal allegedly assaulted Aniruddha Sharma, a scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, on April 13, for his protest against illegal construction on municipal land that caused debris to fall into his house, it said.

Response Required, Possible Expulsion

Agarwal, a resident of ATS Colony on Sahastradhara Road, has been granted seven days to file a response, failing which formal externment or district expulsion orders will be executed, the statement said.

Multiple FIRs Filed Against Builder

Agarwal currently faces five FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntary hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint.

Previous Actions and Allegations

His arms licence was previously suspended by the DM after he allegedly brandished a pistol at minors during Diwali celebrations, the statement said.

Additional allegations against the builder include attempting to hit residents with his vehicle, using abusive language during Resident Welfare Association meetings, and the unauthorised occupation of land belonging to a widow through forged documents, it said.

The Raipur police have been directed to ensure the notice is served and compliance is recorded before the court hearing on May 5, the statement added.