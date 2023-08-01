News
Govt suspends IAS officer who razed 15th century monument to build bungalow

Govt suspends IAS officer who razed 15th century monument to build bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 01, 2023 01:39 IST
The ministry of home affairs has suspended 2007-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, accused of demolishing a monument and constructing a government accommodation, with immediate effect.

IMAGE: 2007-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai. Photograph: Courtesy Udit Prakash Rai on Twitter

According to an order issued by the MHA, departmental proceedings are being contemplated against Rai.

 

"Now, therefore, the President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) under suspension with immediate effect."

"It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority," the order read.

In August last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended action against Rai for allegedly accepting a Rs 50-lakh bribe to grant "undue favours" to an executive engineer in two corruption cases.

During his tenure as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Rai "virtually let off" executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate assets cases -- one involving Meena's son and the other involving his wife.

He was allegedly involved in the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as the Delhi Jal Board's chief executive officer.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government's vigilance department served a notice to Rai for the construction of the official accommodation following the demolition of the monument.

The monument, a mahal (palace) from the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty, was located in the Jal Vihar area, near Lajpat Nagar, in southeast Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
